Nick Jonas Spills A Bedroom Secret Of Him And Wife Priyanka Chopra And Its Unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. From their mushy social media PDA to always cheering for each other's achievements, the two never fail to give out major couple goals to each other. Now Nick might have given a little 'too much information' about his bedroom secrets with his wife in a recent media interaction.

The 'Sucker For You' singer was recently quipped by GQ on whether he has a 'sex playlist. Nick was quick to reply that he and Priyanka indeed have one for themselves. He replied stating, "It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though... It is quite off-putting. But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience."

Having started young in the Hollywood music sphere, Nick also reacted to being sexualized by the masses for quite some time now. To this, the 'This Is Heaven' singer went on to say, "I think it's flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing. I don't take it too seriously. I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments. It's not something I wear as a badge of honour. I tend to try to not think about it because it would make me feel a little embarrassed."

Earlier Nick had also spoken about how his wife Priyanka Chopra is always one of the inspirations behind his songs. For the unversed, Priyanka had also made an appearance in Nick's recently released music video 'Spaceman'. Talking to a publication about the same, Nick had said, "I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it's omnipresent for me. We're together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick Jonas is seen as one of the panellists on the singing reality show The Voice. While Priyanka is shooting for her web series titled The Citadel. The show will also be starring Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden.