Nick Jonas Reveals How He Informed Wife Priyanka Chopra About His Accident

Recently, American singer Nick Jonas cracked his rib in an accident while shooting for Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. During a recent appearance on 'The Late Show With James Corden', Nick opened up about his accident and revealed that both his brothers, Joe and Kevin were present on the sets when the mishap took place.

The 'Jealous' singer also opened up on which one of his brothers he chose to call his wife Priyanka Chopra after he met with an accident.

Nick said, "The medics were attending to me as they were about to put me in the gurney to get in the ambulance. Obviously, I had to call Priyanka my wife to say this has happened but I wasn't really in the spot where I could talk to her...So it was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis and I gave it to Kevin."

The musician also revealed that he is recovering well and added, "It was about a week and a half ago I think tenish days. I'm feeling amazing. I'm surprised at how good I feel and right after it happened I had to be okay because I had 'The Voice' and couple of other things and it healed up pretty fast."

Nick said that despite being responsible and not overly competitive while preparing for a bike race for a scene, he met with the accident. "It was one of those things where the steering wheel or whatever, the handlebars, just kind of got out from under me, and I just tumbled, man. And when I hit the ground, I actually felt like, 'Oh, no, I'm going to hurt one of my brothers,' because we're all this close, racing. But then when I got up, I was like, 'Nope, nope. It's me'," the actor-singer revealed on the show.

After the accident, Nick appeared on 'The Voice' and hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Post the event, his wife Priyanka penned a hubby appreciation post for him in which she wrote that 'not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature.'