Nick Jonas Reveals What Separates Priyanka Chopra From His Ex-Girlfriends & We're Totally Rooting For Him!

Ask any question about their love life and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will come with such amazing replies that will make you believe in the strength of their bond. Their fans not only love them, but look up to them as Nick and Priyanka always set the bar high, when it comes to relationship goals.

Recently, during the promotion of his new album, Spaceman, when Nick was asked in a chat on SiriusXM "What separated (Priyanka) from any woman that you've been with before, because you've dated some of the most beautiful women on the planet," he gave such a beautiful reply that will make you go aww.

He said, "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right. We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way. It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."

If that's not an apt reply to the question, we don't know what is!

No wonder why Priyanka never fails to gush about her hubby in public.

Recently, during the promotions, Nick had also stated that his songs are basically love letters to his wife.

"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," had said Nick.

