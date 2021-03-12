Nick Jonas Shares Beautiful Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra While Promoting Spaceman

Nick Jonas' new album titled 'Spaceman' release on March 12, 2021. To celebrate the special occasion, the singer shared some beautiful pictures which signify the diverse situations which he experienced last year. The post also had some lovely pictures of his wife Priyanka Chopra along with some other happy memories of the singer. Talking about the same, Nick Jonas shared a picture wherein he along with Priyanka Chopra can be seen embracing each other and standing on a lawn that is flooded with candles. The Sky Is Pink actor can be seen looking lovely in a grey coloured maxi dress. Nick also shared a news report in the post which said that WHO has stated, drinking alcohol will not protect a person from COVID-19.

Nick Jonas shared a delightful picture of him driving his car while his pet dog, Gino is in the back seat. The 'Sucker For You' singer also shared a report of him testing negative for COVID-19. He also went on to share another endearing picture of Priyanka Chopra wherein she can be seen donning a colourful sweatshirt which she has paired up with a leather jacket and a beanie cap. The White Tiger actor can be seen posing for a candid click in the picture. Lastly, the singer shared some fond moments with his pet dogs wherein in one picture he can be seen embracing his dog Gino while in the other picture, he shared a click of his other pet dog, Panda.

Also Read: Nick Jonas Reveals What Separates Priyanka Chopra From His Ex-Girlfriends & We're Totally Rooting For Him!

The singer shared a heartwarming caption along with these pictures. He hinted how they were indirectly the inspiration behind his album 'Spaceman'. The singer also mentioned what the tracks depict in his new album. His caption read as "Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most. I released Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way. #ThisIsHeaven landed second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria & how reconnecting with the ones you love can give you purpose. And now... the rest of the album is yours to explore - Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria, & Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all... Love." Take a look at the post shared by the singer.

Also Read: Nick Jonas Reveals He Felt 'Disconnected' From The World When Wife Priyanka Chopra Was Away