Nick Jonas Shares Details About His Bike Accident; 'Cracked Rib Along With A Few Other Bumps & Bruises'

Recently, it was reported in the media that singer-actor Nick Jonas was hospitalized after getting injured on the sets of his upcoming show. Later, when the American singer appeared on a new episode of the show The Voice, he opened up about his injuries which he sustained last weekend.

A report in E! Online stated that Jonas said on the show that he took a 'spill on a bike,' and added, "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing alright."

He also shared details about his injuries and said that he suffered a cracked rib along with a few bumps and bruises. Speaking about why he chose to open up about his bike accident, the 'Jealous' singer revealed, "I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am."

During the show, Nick requested his fellow coach Blake Shelton not to make him laugh too much as 'it hurts to laugh'. When Blake joked that he just wanted to get sympathy votes, Nick told him that it was a 'big elaborate plan'.

Currently, Nick Jonas is stationed in Los Angeles, shooting for his TV show. On the other hand, his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra is filming for her next OTT project in London. Earlier this year, Nick released his solo album Spaceman in which PeeCee made a surprise appearance. The video showcased the story of man who is stuck in an alien land.

Meanwhile, the power couple recently hit the news when they raised almost $1 million through a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief work in India. International celebrities like X-Men actor Hugh Jackman, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and his pop singer girlfriend Camila Cabello had amplified Priyanka's call to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19 pandemic.