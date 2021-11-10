Nidhi Gupta Renowned Dietician Says Ayurveda Has Thousands Of Years Of Rich History

As per dietician Nidhi Gupta, Ayurveda has thousands of years of rich history. We Indians are proud to inherit it, and share the wonders and effective results, with the rest of the world. Like other sciences, Ayurveda also has some limitations and cannot be used for all situations i.e., heart attack, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, stroke, heart surgery, brain surgery, etc.

There is a very big population which is tarnishing the image of real, effective, researched and original Ayurveda. In addition to Medical Science, Dietetics & Nutrition, we at 'First Eat Right' support and try to promote some selected, research oriented, age old proven methods of Ayurveda.



Professionals like Nidhi Gupta, who has a pure Ayurveda Education Background (Sivananda Yoga Vedanta academy, Uttarkashi), stands on stage and blasts all other well-researched, and proven, DietnDelight.

Simple Facts:

1. To maintain a heart healthy life, please maintain a healthy lifestyle, like eating more natural food, rather than processed and packaged food items.

2. Use less amount of saturated fat, eat your meals on time, eat portions according to RDA (Recommended Dietary allowance).

3. At least 30-45 mins of physical activity every day, with adequate amount of water, sleep at least 7 hrs.

In case of existing heart diseases:

1. Please meet a proper qualified professional dietician & nutritionist for advice and help.

2. Please start immediately physical activities like walk etc., every day for at least 30 mins.

3. Avoid saturated fats and focus on good fats like omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, which you will get from nuts, like almond, walnut, and also fish. Include more fresh fruits and vegetables. Cut down on red meat.

4. If medication is advised, take them timely, till all your parameters like cholesterol, triglycerides etc., come under control.

5. Try to maintain a stress-free or low-stress life by adding yoga, and/or meditation.

Its very sad to see the level to which these quacks have taken our Pride i.e. Ayurveda. We must act now.@ Diet n Delight.