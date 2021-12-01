Nikita Dutta Shares Horrific Encounter With Bikers Who Snatched Her Phone; 'It Almost Gave Me A Panic Attack'

Model-turned-actress Nikita Dutta recently took to social media to share her traumatic experience of two bikers snatching her mobile phone on the streets of Mumbai. The Kabir Singh actress wrote that she was walking on the 14th road in Bandra when two thieves on a bike tapped on her head, snatched her phone and fled.

Nikita wrote, "Sharing a torrid experience I had yesterday, which was very traumatic and has given me a rough 24 hours. I was walking on the 14th road in Bandra around 7.45 pm in the evening. Two men came on a bike from behind, tapped me on my head, which suddenly disoriented me for a moment and the pillion snatched my phone from my hand. They were on the move when they did this. So before I could react they fled away."

She continued, "For almost 3-4 seconds I was in absolute shock as I didn't register what just happened. By the time I gathered myself and ran behind the bike, they had gone too far. The walkers nearby were sweet enough to rush for help. A kind man on a two-wheeler even tried to follow them after hearing me yell for help but was in vain in keeping track as they drove rashly and just got away in no time. With all the helplessness and rage I felt in that instance it almost gave me a panic attack."

Nikita went on to reveal that she was lucky enough to have a few Good Samaritans who came forward to help her and offered her some water as she had tears rolling down uncontrollably.

"Was lucky enough to have some very helpful people around who calmed me down gave me some water as tears rolled down uncontrollably. Later I did file a complaint at the Bandra police station. Did all the needful things as per procedure. Writing this message in hope to create awareness. I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else and no one has to experience losing their hard-earned money like this without any fault of theirs," she concluded her post.

Nikita's Big Bull co-star Abhishek Bachchan reacted to her post and wrote, "Take care."

Nikita Dutta has appeared in several TV shows and done films like Gold, Kabir Singh, Maska and Big Bull.