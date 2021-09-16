Nikita Rawal On Her Terrifying Experience Of Being Robbed At Gunpoint: I Would Have Died If I Didn't Fight It

Nikita Rawal who has worked in films like Garam Masala, Black & White amongst others was recently held at gunpoint and robbed by a few masked men when she was walking towards her aunt's residence in Shashtri Nagar, Delhi. She was forced to give away her rings, watch, earring, diamond pendant, and cash, with total value approximating over Rs 7 lakh.

The actress is still reeling from the traumatic experience and can't believe that she escaped from the incident unscathed. After the incident, she took the first flight back home to Mumbai.

A Pinkvilla report quoted her as saying, "I still can't get out of this trauma and can't believe that I'm alive. I would have died if I didn't fight it. I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself ..I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It's the most traumatic incident of my life."

In another interview with Hindustan Times, Nikita shared more details about the robbery and said, "It was around 10 at night when the incident took place. I was walking to my aunt's house when an Innova came on a high speed and stopped my vehicle, and then four masked men came out of the car. They showed me a gun and asked me to give them everything that I was carrying with me. Even talking about the incident is troubling me right now."

She continued, "At the time, I was thinking that they will kill me, and dreading ke kahin mera rape na karde (I dreaded that they would rape me), despite taking away all my belongings. I can't express in words what I went through in those 10 minutes. I just rushed back to my place and locked the house. I flew back to Mumbai the very next morning as I was not feeling very safe."

Nikita further told the tabloid that she didn't even wait to lodge a formal complaint and added, "I didn't even wait to file a formal complaint. I got in touch with a lawyer to lodge a complaint after reaching Mumbai. Police officials are saying ke I have to be there to file a FIR, and mere behalf pe koi nahi kar sakta. I am planning to go there soon."

Meanwhile, an investigation in this matter is underway.