Nikita Rawal Pledges To Donate Organs; Says 'It Can Light Up Someone's Life'

Actress Nikita Rawal has pledged to donate her organs. Speaking about her decision, the actress told IANS, "I researched on the blind in the country and found out that India can be cured of the entire blind population in about two to three weeks if everyone donated their organs. I think it's something that everyone should be involved in."

She emphasized that there are many people in the country who are in need of an organ. By pledging to donate organs, one can light up someone's life or give a new lease of life.

"Organs have no use after death and they are either going to bury the individual or burn. Organ donation can light up someone's life or give a new lease of life. I think it's my duty as a citizen of this country," Nikita told the news agency.

Nikita, who is the founder of Aastha Foundation that works towards the empowerment of underprivileged women in the Nayanagar area of Goregaon, Mumbai, also urged everyone to get vaccinated.

She said, "The pandemic is not yet over and let us be accountable to one another," said the actress, reminding of the necessity to get vaccinated".

Nikita began her career in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar-John Abraham's Garam Masala and is known for her glamorous roles in over half a dozen Bollywood flicks. She will next be seen in Roti Kapda And Romance alongside Arshad Warsi and Chunkey Panday.

Nikita is also a trained Kathak dancer and has represented India at international levels in many countries including Singapore, UAE and New Zealand.