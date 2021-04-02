The Vampire Diaries Star Nina Dobrev Shares A Throwback Pic With Deepika Padukone

Nina Dobrev who is known for her portrayal of Elena Gilbert in the popular show The Vampire Diaries went on to work with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in the Hollywood film XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage. It seems like the two lovely ladies had really hit it off while working together so it is not a surprise that Nina recently shared a throwback picture with Deepika from the sets of the film. The endearing selfie shared by Nina is proof of how the two shared a crackling camaraderie on the sets of the movie.

Talking about the picture, Nina and Deepika can be seen dressed up as their respective characters Becky and Serena Unger respectively in the same. While Nina can be seen sporting a full-sleeved white attire with nerdy glasses, the Bajirao Mastani actor can be seen donning a black attire with her hair tied to a high ponytail. For the unversed, the Too Young To Marry actor had shared the same picture back in April 2016 before the release of their film. She had then captioned the picture stating, "Deepika and I as our on-screen alter egos. "Becky" the Tech Nerd and "Serena" the films female badass. @deepikapadukone #XXXtheMovie." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile talking about the film XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage, the movie also starred Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen and Kris Wu in the lead roles. The movie was helmed by DJ Caruso. The movie marked the Om Shanti Om actor's debut in Hollywood.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is Currently Hooked On To This Justin Bieber Song, Watch Video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has quite a line of interesting films ahead on her kitty. She will be seen in the much-awaited movie Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film will also star John Abraham and will have a blockbuster cameo by Salman Khan. The actor will then be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in the movie Fighter.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Being Confused Between Filter Coffee And Cold Coffee Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Deepika will also be seen in director Shakun Batra's untitled next. She will be seen opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the movie. The actor will be seen alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in the movie 83.