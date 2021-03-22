Nitesh Tiwari Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Chhichhore Wins The National Award; 'It's A Mixed Feeling'

It's indeed an emotional moment for director Nitesh Tiwari as his film Chhichhore won the National Award for the Best Film in the Hindi Film category, which was announced today earlier in the evening. Just like Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, Nitesh is also missing the late actor.

While speaking to a leading daily, Nitesh said, "Very little work of any artiste requires to be seen for a right director to get the right gut and instinct if a particular actor would be able to pull off a certain role or not. There is joy but there is sadness too; it's a mixed feeling as Sushant is not here with us anymore to share this moment. I must thank my entire team effort as everyone did perfectly whatever they were assigned."

Nitesh also said that from the very beginning, he was sure that Sushant and Shraddha Kapoor would be the right choice for this movie, and today he is proud that he took the right decision.

In the same interview, when Nitesh was asked how he reacted after learning about Chhichhore winning the National Award, the filmmaker said that he learnt about it pretty late.

"It was only when my wife (Ashwiny Iyer) told me on the set that I came to know. It had happened at least an hour before that and we didn't know as our shoot was going on," said Tiwari.

He further said that the first call he made was to the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and he was equally elated with the news.

"You can understand the feeling when one's work gets this kind of recognition. We are very grateful to the jury. Seriously, it hadn't even crossed my mind that 'Chhichhore' would be under consideration for a National Award," concluded Tiwari.

