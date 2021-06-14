Nitesh Tiwari Says Sushant Never Used Glycerin For Chhichhore Emotional Scenes; 'He Didn't Tell Me His Secret'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the brightest stars in Hindi film industry who worked with many critically acclaimed directors in his short yet illustrious career. His sudden demise on June 14 last year, left everyone shattered including the ones who worked with him. One amongst them is filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who helmed Sushant in the 2019 blockbuster Chhichhore.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, the Dangal director recalled his fond memories of working with the late actor. Speaking about how Sushant shot the emotional scenes in Chhichhore sans any glyecerine, Nitesh called him a method actor who would internalise something to get into that mood and perform.

The tabloid quoted the filmmaker as saying, "Another thing I need to tell here is he never used glycerine in emotional scenes. I would ask him, 'How are you managing to get tears?' and he would say, 'Yeh mera secret hai sir'. He did not tell me his secret but he came prepared and he had so many crying scenes with both the younger and older Ani and not even once in those shots did he use glycerine."

Tiwari continued, "He was a method actor, who would internalise something to get into that mood and perform. He would just get tears in his eyes and to me that was quite a revelation."

Nitesh recalled an episode from the sets of Chhichhore when they were shooting a scene in which Sushant's character Ani and Shraddha's character Maya are having an argument and their son is brought out of the operation theatre.

"He (Sushant) couldn't continue with the scene because he had internalised it so much that he lost all his energy. On that day, we had to reschedule the remaining portions for the next day. You have to understand your artiste's condition. He had given a super shot and if he needed rest, he needed rest," the director told the leading daily. He said that Sushant would make everybody around him comfortable; even his co-actors.

Further, Nitesh remembered Sushant as a fantastic artiste, full of energy and dedication. He revealed that he got emotional when he recently re-watched Chhichhore as it reminded him of all the fun that had while making that movie.