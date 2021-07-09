Nivedita Bhattacharya Talks About Keeping Her Marriage With Husband Kay Kay Menon Private

Actress Nivedita Bhattacharya recently spoke about why she prefers to keep her marriage to her actor-husband Kay Kay Menon private. The actress stated that she wants people to know her and Kay Kay for their work rather than their relationship. During their theatre days, the two had gotten acquainted with each other and had soon fallen in love that had culminated into marriage.

Talking about their beautiful love story, the Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar actress revealed to The Free Press Journal, "We both were doing theatre. It was during a play when we met during rehearsals. We have a common set of friends. It's not like you meet someone in a project and move on to the next. Even if we were not working together, we were always in the same circle, which then transitioned into love. We were in the initial stepping stones, struggling, looking for more work, our careers had just begun. We said okay, might as well just get married. Instead of giving rent to two different houses, we'll just pay the rent for one."

However, now that they both have established a strong name for themselves in the industry, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Kay Kay Menon still prefer to keep their marriage away from the public glare. The Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actress said, "It's a part of our life and there's no need to bring that forward because both our agendas are that our work should do the talking and those who know us, know we're married. We didn't want to shout from a rooftop oh we're a couple, look at us, take our pictures. We're only visible when our work is visible."

On the work front, Nivedita Bhattacharya was last seen in the movie Shaadistan. The movie also starred Kirti Kulhari in the lead role. The movie had released on Disney+Hotstar and Nivedita essayed a role of an oppressed housewife and mother in a patriarchal household. Talking about Kay Kay Menon, he was seen in the Netflix anthology series Ray. He was seen in the movie Bahrupiya in the same. It was helmed by Srijit Mukherji and also starred Bidita Bag and Rajesh Sharma in the lead roles.