No Mention Of Drugs In Chats Between Aryan Khan & Ananya Panday: Report

Earlier this week, Ananya Panday was called by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case. According to reports, the actress has also been summoned for the first time by the NCB on Monday, (October 25).

The deputy director-general of the NCB, Ashok Mutha Jain, recently opened up about the case. He told Free Press Journal that Ananya has been called for questioning again as "we are not yet done inquiring with her."

Talking about the reports claiming NCB found WhatsApp conversations between Aryan Khan and Panday wherein they were allegedly discussing drugs, Jain said, "No speculation should be made as far as the inquiries and investigations of the case is concerned and all the facts of the case will be shared with the court in due course of time."

Reports have now claimed that there is "no evidence of any 'drug-related exchanges' in Panday's alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan." Source reportedly also told the portal that there were "no traces or references" to ganja or weed in the WhatsApp communication between the two stars.

Meanwhile, an ANI report has quoted an NCB source saying that Ananya's name came up in the WhatsApp chats several times. The report said, "The name of Ananya Panday has come up in a chat which reveals she supplied weed to Aryan thrice including one at a popular get-together. We have seized both phones of Ananya Panday, which includes an old handset as well as the phone she purchased a few months ago. The phones have been seized to check evidence tampering."

Notably, a team of NCB officials had visited Panday's Mumbai residence and had carried out searches. Reportedly the agency also seized her phone and laptop during the raid. Panday was accompanied by her father, actor Chunky Panday when summoned to the NCB office at Ballard Estate.