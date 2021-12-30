Nora Fatehi Confirms She Has Been Tested Positive For COVID-19; 'I Have Reacted Badly To It'

Actress Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram page to confirm that she has been tested positive for COVID-19, and she is not in a better condition. She further appealed to her fans not to take the virus lightly and stay safe.

She wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID. It has honestly hit me real hard. I have been bed ridden for a few days now under doctors supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!"

She further wrote, "Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this can happen to anyone please be careful. I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."

Nora's spokesperson also informed to media that she was tested positive for COVID-19 on December 28, 2021 and since then, she has not stepped out of her house.

"Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations. Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures," clarified her spokesperson.