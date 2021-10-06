Nora Fatehi Recalls Working As A Waitress During Her Teenage Years; Says 'It Was A Side Hustle'

Nora Fatehi rose to fame with her enchanting belly dance moves in 'Dilbar' song from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate. Since then the actress has been a part of many popular dance tracks like 'Saki', 'Garmi' amongst others and is slowly carving her own space in the Hindi film industry. Recently when Nora made an appearance on the show 'Star Vs Food', she recalled working as a waitress during her teenage years in Canada.

Speaking about the challenges of the profession, Nora reminisced, "It's very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations."

Nora Fatehi Says A Casting Director Called Her Home To Scream At Her: She Was Shouting 'You Are Talentless'

She further continued, "But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it's a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time."

On the show, the Batla House actress also spilled the secret behind her envious body and said, "I come from a culture where (being) skinny is not good. We really love thickness and curviness in female bodies. For me, I am always trying to be thick and curvy and put on weight. That's a cultural mentality that we have, that's why we are constantly eating," adding that their meals comprise 'big breakfasts' and 'big lunches'.

Nora Fatehi Breaks Down As She Recalls Her Struggling Days In Film Industry; Says 'It's So Easy To Give Up'

With respect to work, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. She will be next seen shaking a leg to a special dance number for John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar's Satyameva Jayate 2.