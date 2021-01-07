Nora Fatehi Says A Casting Director Called Her Home To Scream At Her: She Was Shouting 'You Are Talentless'

Life wasn't easy at all for actress Nora Fatehi when she came to India to try her luck in Bollywood. For the unversed, Nora belongs to Canada, and is well-known for her Bollywood songs like Dilbar Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Kamariya, Garmi, etc. Recently, Nora graced the chat show of Kareena Kapoor Khan What Women Want, and spoke about her nasty experience with a casting director during her initial days in the industry.

Nora said, "There was one casting director that I met in the first few months that I came to India. She almost made me feel like packing my bags and leaving. She said to me, 'There's too many people like you here. Our industry is sick and tired of people like you. We don't want you.' She was screaming at me. She was shouting, 'You are talentless, we don't want you.'"

Nora was appalled to see the cruel side of the industry and left the place with a heavy heart. "I just left and I cried so much. I didn't ask for it because that casting director called me, I didn't even know who she was. She called me to her house and she sat me down just to scream at me. I was new in the country, so I was like, 'Is this what everyone does here? Just call people to scream at them?'"

Without exposing the casting director, Nora said that whatever the former told her, it became key driving force for her to carve a niche for herself in the industry.

Cut to present, Nora Fatehi needs no introduction. With her killer dance moves, she has already won millions of hearts.

With respect to work, she was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

