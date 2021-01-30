Nora Fatehi Shares A Cryptic Post; Says 'Revenge Will Be Served'

With her stylish looks and impeccable dance moves, Nora Fatehi has carved her own space in the film industry. The actress shot to fame with 'Dilbar' song from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate and since then, there is no looking back for her. Some of her other chartbuster tracks include 'Saki Saki' (Batla House) and Garmi (Street Dancer 3D).

Nora is quite active on social media platforms. From sharing pictures from her stunning photoshoots to her groovy dance videos, her Instagram page is a treat for her fans. However, recently, she left her followers perplexed when she posted a cryptic note on her Instagram page.

In the note, the 'Dilbar' girl expressed that she does not believe in repentance but believes in revenge, and that it will be served. Nora wrote, "Im not real big on Repentance... I like Revenge better.. And trust me... It will Be Served."

Have a look at her post.

Earlier, in an interview, Nora had said that she does not want to get typecast as a girl who does item songs. "I can also carry a role, too, which is very important if you want to last here," the actress had told Hindustan Times.

"I want to be that artist in Bollywood who may be from abroad, but can be accepted equally like any Indian actress because of my skills. These few years, I've been hustling and trying to get a role in the industry and I'm also spending a lot of time improving my skills," she was further quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Speaking about Nora's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India which is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Says A Casting Director Called Her Home To Scream At Her: She Was Shouting 'You Are Talentless'

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Nora Fatehi Was Quite A Revelation For Her; 'I Was So Taken In By Her'