OUCH! Not Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor Is A Part Of Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Birthday Celebration!

Today (October 11, 2021), megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older and in his recent tete-a-tete with senior journalist, he opened up about his most memorable birthday celebration. And guess what? Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but Abhishek Bachchan's ex-girlfriend Karisma Kapoor was a part of that birthday celebration.

While speaking to Subhash K Jha, Amitabh recalled, "If you will insist on me putting a finger on it there will be two. One, after my accident in 1982, when my father traditionally recited the poem he had written for me and breaking down while reciting it. It was a rare sight. I never saw him move to tears on any occasion. But Oct 11, 1982, was a date many felt I would not be alive to witness. Those were the feelings that the poem expressed and it was far too emotional for my father to bear."

He further said, "The second most memorable birthday was my 60th birthday and the effort that Jaya made in making it memorable for me. The book she brought out, 'To B or not to B', and the labour that went into it, the arrangements and detailing she did in celebrating the evening with the friends and fans at a party she organised single handed."

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Famous Dialogues Which Have Been Immortalized In Bollywood!

For the unversed, at the 60th birthday celebration of Big B, Jaya Bachchan had announced Karisma Kapoor as her would-be daughter-in-law. Karisma who was also present at Big B's 60th birthday celebration, had greeted the media as Abhishek's fiancée and expressed her happiness towards her new journey with the Bachchans. However, luck had something else in store for Karisma and Abhishek, and the duo couldn't marry each other.

Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans As He Turns 79: I Walk With Pride Of Your Love

While Karisma tied the knot with Sunjay Kapur, Abhishek got married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Unfortunately, Karisma's marriage with Sunjay turned kaput and the duo parted ways on a bitter note.