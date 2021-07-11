Not Amitabh Bachchan, But Dilip Kumar Was The First Choice For Baghban; Here Is Why He Could Not Do The Film

Ever since veteran actor Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode, be it his fans or people from the industry, everyone is reminiscing about him. While some are sharing his pictures, videos or snippets from interviews, others are sharing their memories about him. Similarly, in her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, late director BR Chopra's daughter-in-law Renu Chopra revealed that Dilip Kumar was the first choice for Baghban.

While speaking to Times Of India, Renu revealed, "My father-in-law was supposed to make that film with Dilip Kumar and Rakhee, but she opted out and later he fell ill. It never got made."

Later, Baghban was directed by BR Chopra's son Ravi Chopra and it featured Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Aman Verma, Samir Soni, etc., in the lead roles.

Speaking about Baghban starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, Renu said that some changes were made in the script to make the story look contemporary with Valentine's Day, but the essence of the subject was retained.

"Ravi did invite Dilip Kumar for the muhurat of the film but he had begun to keep unwell and was confined to the wheelchair. When we did go to invite them for the muhurat, Saira remembered the entire story of the film that was narrated to Dilip saab. All the scenes were embedded in her mind and she was impressed with the romance of the elderly couple," shared Renu with the leading daily.

In the same interview, Renu also revealed that Dilip shared a warm equation with her family, because he and BR Chopra had worked together in many films like Naya Daur, Dastaan, Mazdoor, etc., and said, "I have to tell you I was his favourite bahu."