Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani Predicts Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Baby Girl's Future In Acting

Yesterday (January 11, 2021), Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Astro-numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani revealed that Anushka Sharma's mother had paid him a visit before Virat Kohli made an announcement about his wife's pregnancy. Jumaani said that when Anushka's mother consulted him, he had craftily mentioned to her that as per numbers, Virat and Anushka would have a baby; to which she laughingly responded saying that they had no such plans as they're career-driven. "Call it destiny's innings if you may," had averred Jumaani.

He further added that Virat-Anushka's baby girl is lucky to be born on Rahul Dravid's birthday (January 11). He said, "Now coming to what the numbers have in store for their bundle of joy: Blessed they are to have their little one delivered on the same date as the legend himself; the wall that stands still, Rahul Dravid!"

While predicting Anushka-Virat's baby's future in the film industry, he said that she is primarily a number 2, which is governed by Moon, the dreamy, romantic & artistic planet.

"We've been an untiring advocate of 2 (Moon) & 6 (Venus) being the best numbers for entertainment. It wouldn't be a wonder seeing their baby follow her mom's footsteps. Yes, the legacy shall continue," claimed Jumaani.

He concluded by saying, "Moreover, she is a double 8, as her destiny is 8 (1+1+1+2021) as well as her zodiac, Capricorn (8 too). 8 is represented by Saturn, the lord of trials. Considering she'll be brought up by her stellar parents, Lord Shanni could pretty much help her supersede her parents' glory!"

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are on the cloud nine as wishes have been pouring in continuously for them.

