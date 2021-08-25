nupur-sanon-says-kriti-sanon-is-her-audition-doctor

Recently, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon was all over social media, because of her music video titled 'Filhaal 2', wherein she featured along with Akshay Kumar. Netizens were so impressed by Nupur's act in the music video that many suggested her to try her luck in films.

Interestingly, Nupur is quite keen to make her Bollywood debut, but she is waiting for the right project, as well as right time for it.

While speaking to Times Of India, Nupur said that she often turns to her actress-sister for suggestions during tricky auditions. "Kriti is my audition doctor. Whenever I get called for a tricky audition, I go to Kriti's room and discuss about the part. I like to take her feedback and work upon myself," said Nupur.

She further said that sometimes Kriti also discusses the scenes with Nupur that she is auditioning for.

"What I usually do, I tell about the 'feeling' of the scene, so she understands it (the mood of the scene) better. Also, until and unless she wants me to read a particular script she has received, I normally avoid it. After all it is her project and I let her make her own decisions," said Nupur.

Recently, while speaking to another media portal, when Nupur was asked if she is ready to be compared to her sister after her Bollywood debut, she had said that she is well-aware about the obvious comparisons, but asserted that despite being sisters, they are different from each other.

She had also reacted to nepotism debate and said, "Kriti has helped me a lot. A lot of people have told me, 'You put out so many pictures (on social media) with Kriti that's why this whole nepotism thing comes out.' And they used to say the same thing to Kriti as well. And we were like 'Even if Kriti was not in this industry or I was not a part of it, don't you normally put pictures with your siblings? and aren't you close with them?' So we both were like, 'We are not going to live our lives according to what people expect'."