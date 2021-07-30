Nupur Sanon Says Kriti Sanon Was Skeptical About Filhaal Song, But Gave Green Signal Because Of This Reason

With the release of 'Filhaal 2' song, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon grabbed more limelight. Many netizens praised her in the song and said that she acted better in 'Filhaal 2' than 'Filhaal'. In her recent conversation with an entertainment portal, when Nupur was asked how her actress-sister reacted when she was offered Filhaal, she said that she (Kriti) was skeptical about it initially.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "The first reaction of Kriti was a bit skeptical as Filhaal was a music video. Kriti is a kind of sister that always wants better for her sibling. The beauty of Kriti Sanon is whatever she has gotten, she will always expect more for me. The reason we both agreed on doing Filhaal was because of my inclination towards music."

When asked if she's ready to face the comparisons between her and Kriti, she said that she has accepted that the label of 'Kriti Sanon's sister' will always be there with her, irrespective of what she does in her career. But she feels elated when she reads comments of people praising her in song 'Filhaal 2' more than Filhaal.

"They must have noticed the maturity in me as an actor. There has been some great critic comments for me, there are comments where people have praised me and then commented that I have got this only because I'm Kriti Sanon's sister. I feel that's typical India, with good thing something bad they will say," said Nupur.

Nupur also said that if Kriti was given a choice, she would have never done a music video to start in the industry, but she (Nupur) loves music hence, Filhaal was a perfect start for her.

"I am happy that I have taken my own decision and make this my own journey. I can't stop people from thinking, I can only prove it by my actions. And I won't deny there are so many good things attached to me because of being Kriti's sister," concluded Nupur.