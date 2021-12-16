Nushrratt Bharuccha Announces Chhorii 2; Says 'It's Your Love & Encouragement That's Bringing Us Back'

Nushratt Bharuccha's last outing Chhorii was well received by the audience and the critics. Now, the makers of the horror film have announced Chhorii 2, a sequel to this Vishal Furia directorial. Nushrratt took to her Instagram page to share this happy news.

She posted the sequel announcement video and captioned it as, "It's your love and encouragement that's bringing us back! Ecstatic to share with you that the world of Chhorii will get a new edition in 2022. #Chhorii2."

The first film, a remake of Furia's 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi revolved around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits. Chhorii 2 is set to pick up Sakshi (Bharuccha)'s story from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares.

Director Vishal Furia said he is thrilled to take the film's story to the next level with its part two.

He said in an official statement, "I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple film franchise and started developing the story of the sequel while we were filming the first edition. The love for Chhorrii from all quarters has been overwhelming and I am ready to begin another journey with the amazingly talented Nushrratt and my producers who have stood by me and supported my vision all through."

Meanwhile, Nushrratt is over the moon with the response to Chhorii and is excited to reunite with Furia and the crew.

She said, "Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma, who will continue as producers, issued a joint statement regarding the second part of Chhorii. It read, "The critical acclaim and fan love that Chhorii has received is a testament to our belief that the Indian audience has a strong appetite for high-quality scary content and we hope to continue serving them with more exciting and unique stories. We are also grateful to Amazon Prime Video for the platform that Chhorii received to showcase itself to the world. With Chhorii 2, we are delighted to continue the successful collaboration with Vishal at the helm and Nushrratt as our leading lady. We hope to take Chhorii 2 a notch higher and make it scarier than the first edition."

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Chhorii 2 is slated to release in 2023.