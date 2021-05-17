Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: Let's Take A Look At The Actress' Journey In Bollywood

A journey that started almost a decade ago, the determined Nushrratt Bharuccha has come a long way with a backing of skills, resilience and passion for acting. The actress started small with ad commercials that landed her with small projects in 2013-14.

The actress' folks too didn't envision Nushrratt making it big in the industry and didn't take her seriously, but the sheer passion with which the actress moved forward has now brought her to newer heights. Giving lots of auditions she finally bagged Pyaar Ka Punchnama and her character 'Neha'. Many reviews sought for her performance in the film, her next was Akashvani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 that garnered success and the actress became a familiar face for the public eye.

Then came along Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, her first film to gross a 100 Crore business, her 2018 film Dream Girl was her second film in a row to garner praises and appreciation from her fans and audiences. Chhalaang, released in 2020 on OTT was loved by the audiences and would have easily become her 3rd film to cross the 100 crore mark if not for the lockdown. Ajeeb Daastaans, again on OTT was her recent most enigmatic work, a nuanced performance where we saw the actress play the role of a maid with perfection and grace.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: Only True Fans Of The Actress Know These Lesser Known Facts About Her!

Apart from a successful spree of filmography, Nushrratt has also wooed the audiences in music videos, songs of her film's -right from 'Care Ni Karda', 'Chote Chote Peg' to 'Saiyaan Ji' she makes for the perfect on-screen diva for the chartbuster songs.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Heartfelt Note On COVID-19 Crisis: Deeply Saddened With Everything Around Us

All in all, the actress has made ground for herself in the show-biz and is surely on her way to the top with a stronger backing of the films she has in her pipeline. Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu give her a colourful work canvas!