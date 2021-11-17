Nushrratt Bharuccha Boasts About Akshay Kumar And Jacqueline Fernandez; Feels No Pressure On Ram Setu Sets

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who unveiled the trailer of the her upcoming film Chhorii last night, opened up about her yet-another upcoming film Ram Setu, which also features Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. At the trailer launch of Chhorii, Nushrratt could not stop boasting about her co-stars and said that she misses being on the sets with them, as she had a lot of fun during Ram Setu shoot.

"I am missing the fun right now because I love being with the Ram Setu team. The fun that you've seen in one video is the kind of fun we have 24/7 on the set. We are bunch of mad people who do mad things on the set. Between takes we play retro songs on loudspeakers. It is a complete laugh riot. It really feels like hum kaam nahi kar rahe hai, mazze kar rahe hai."

She further said, "There is no pressure or any kind of stress while shooting for 'Ram Setu'. The first day I walked on the set and Akshay sir walked in front of me, I thought 'main kaise dialogue bolne waali hoon? (How will I be able to speak my dialogues?)' but that feeling was for 5 minutes. Moments later I'd forgotten about it."

Praising Akshay, Nushrratt said that he made the atmosphere so comfortable, easy and normal that she did all her scenes without any nervousness. She further added that such experiences are rare, and she feels blessed when she is on sets with Akshay and Jacqueline.

Apart from Chhorii and Ram Setu, Nushrratt also has Janhit Mein Jaari in her kitty.

Chhorii will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.