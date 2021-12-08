Nushrratt Bharuccha Broke Down When Akaash Vaani Failed; Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan & Others Consoled Her

After Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Nushrratt Bharuccha had reunited with Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Luv Ranjan for Akaash Vaani in 2013. Unfortunately, their second collaboration had turned out to be a box office flop. Recently in a tete-a-tete with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, Nushrratt recalled how she was heartbroken with the failure of Akaash Vaani.

Calling Akaash Vaani a film close to her heart, the Chhori actress said that its failure affected her badly and she 'just crashed'. The actress said that the film didn't last in the theatres for even a week and was pulled out prematurely due to poor response from the audience. She went on to speak about how she didn't even talk to her family for a month while prepping for the movie. Nushrratt had essayed the role of a domestic violence survivor in the film.

Nushrratt Bharuccha On Family's Reaction To Her Revealing Outfit In Chhote Chote Peg: They Were Taken Aback

Talking about how she reacted to the film's failure, Nushrratt recalled bursting into tears at producer Kumar Mangat Pathak's office and said, "It didn't work at all. I remember I went to Kumar ji's office and I cried. We were all sitting there and discussing ki picture nahi chali (that the film did not work), it's okay, itna nuksaan (these are the losses suffered) etc," adding that while Kumar took the failure on the chin, she just broke down.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Recalls Scary Incident At Hotel; 'When My Staff Came, They Said, 'Ma'am We Should Leave'

"They were like, 'Arre, Nushrratt, it's okay, hota hai, picturein flop hoti hai (it happens, films don't work sometimes).' I was like, 'Meri picture flop hui hai, aapko itna nuksaan ho gaya (My film flopped, you had to suffer such losses) Kartik, Luv sir, Abhishek (Pathak, producer), Kumar ji, they were all sitting and consoling me because I just crashed," the actress recalled while speaking to Kanan.

Workwise, Nushrat will next be seen in Hurdaang, Ram Setu and Janhit Mein Jaari.