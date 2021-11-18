nushrratt-bharuccha-met-several-men-for-arranged-marriage-to-con-her-parents

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha made some interesting revelations about her family while speaking to an entertainment portal and said that her parents wanted her to get married as soon as possible after her Bollywood debut. But Nushrratt managed to con her parents by delaying her marriage. The 36-year-old actress is yet to get married, but in the past few years, she met several men so that her family could not complain about her being single.

Speaking to Zoom, Nushrratt said, "I conned them. It was years of conning. It was tough because I come from a Bohri Muslim family and in Bohri Muslim families, girls are married off at a very young age. I don't understand why but it's just a cultural thing. Even boys get married really early. So, after I did 1-2 films, I had the pressure that now get married. So, I conned my parents saying that only one more film I'll finish and then I'll get married."

She further added, "And this kept going on. But while I was doing that, I was meeting the boys for rishtas also, so that there was no conflict in the house where I could tell them that I'm going to see the boy na, if I like the boy, I'll get married but it just never happened."

With respect to work, Nushrratt recently unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Chhorii, a horror drama which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

Apart from the promotions of Chhorri, she is also busy with the shoot of Ram Setu, which marks her first collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez on the silver screen.