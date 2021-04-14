nushrratt-bharuccha-observed-her-own-house-help-to-prepare-for-ajeeb-daastaans

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix's anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, and while speaking to a media portal, the actress revealed how she prepared for her role as a house help.

She told India Today, "While I was thinking about how to get into the character of Meenal, I started observing my own house help to understand her mannerisms and characteristics. She was a great reference point for me and unknowingly, she helped me tremendously to get a deeper understanding of my character in Ajeeb Daastaans."

Speaking about her character Meenal in Ajeeb Daastaans, Nushrratt said that her story is about an ordinary girl who is struggling to make ends meet, and provide for the best for herself and her sister.

"I could feel a similarity in Meenal's life and my house help, who too worked hard to provide for her son, with all the opportunities she can. I absolutely adore her because of her spirit of fighting hard, with a sweet smile on her face always," added the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress.

For the unversed, Ajeeb Daastaans has four segments, directed by four different directors. Nushrratt will be seen in a segment called Khilauna, directed by Raj Mehta. Apart from Nushrratt, Khilauna also stars Abhishek Banerjee and child actor Inayat Verma.

On a related note, recently, Nushrratt kick-started the shoot of Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. However, the shoot was postponed because Akshay and many other crew members got infected with COVID-19.

