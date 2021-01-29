Nushrratt Bharuccha Recalls Bursting Into Tears While Watching Akaash Vani; The Reason Will Leave You Shocked!

Within a short span of time, Nushrratt Bharucha has made a mark in Bollywood with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. However, when it comes to one of her most underrated performances, it has to be Kartik Aaryan starrer Akaash Vaani. Though the film didn't set the cash registers ringing at the box office, Nushrratt won rave reviews for her portrayal of a marital rape victim.

In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, the Chhalangg actress recalled having an unpleasant experience when she had gone to watch Akaash Vaani in a theatre with her parents.

Nushrrat told Bollywood Life that while watching the movie, she was almost in tears after she heard a group of four boys, sitting behind her, passing lewd comments. The actress said that throughout the film, they kept on commenting on her looks and acting.

"For me, I felt like those four were my audience, and they were judging me. Am I really that bad? Throughout the film, I was crying," the actress told the entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt is currently in the news for her new song 'Siyaanji' with Yo Yo Honey Singh. With respect to films, the actress will next be seen in Chhori which is a Bollywood remake of the Marathi horror-mystery Lapachhapi. The actress is also a part of Sunny Kaushal's Hurdang.

