Nushrratt Bharuccha Recalls Scary Incident At Hotel; 'When My Staff Came, They Said, ‘Ma'am We Should Leave’

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been garnering praise for her commendable work in her first horror-flick Chhorii that premiered on an OTT platform. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Nushrratt was asked if she has ever experienced paranormal activities, she said that she definitely believes in things that she can't see, touch or feel, because she feels that the universe does things in various ways and no one will ever be able to understand the depth of it.

While speaking to Times of India, Nushrratt recalled a spooky incident and revealed, "I believe in ghosts are real since childhood without any incidents. Having that belief already, once when I was staying in Delhi while travelling for my shoot, I felt something. There was a little wardrobe area to hang my clothes and a table to keep the suitcase."

She further added that she had placed her suitcase open on the table, but when she woke up in the morning, it wasn't in the same state. The suitcase was down in the same position and the clothes were out on the floor, which she believes cannot happen on its own.

"If it falls from the table, it will fall on its face, and not be in the same position with all the clothes out. I was there just for a night. I clearly remember I had put the bag on top of the table and gone to sleep. I didn't wake up in the morning. I don't sleepwalk. I don't believe somebody just walked into my room to pull out clothes from my suitcase and then put it down. It is ridiculous," added the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress.

Nushrratt further said that she felt something was off at the hotel.

"Of course, I ran for my life and exited the hotel in 30 seconds. It was scary, even when my staff came and checked it. They just said, 'Ma'am, we should leave'," added the 36-year-old actress.