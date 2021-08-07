Nushrratt Bharuccha Rushed To Hospital From Film Set; Read On To Know Why!

Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently rushed to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai after she felt dizzy while shooting for a film. As per a report in ETimes, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress was filming for Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-announced film in a studio in Mumbai when her health deteriorated on the sets.

Nushrrat was rushed to the hospital where the doctors diagnosed it as a vertigo attack. The shooting of the film has been stalled for now. Apparently, the actress was working despite being unwell for the last 23-24 days.

When ETimes contacted Nushrrat, the actress confirmed this news and said, "The doctors diagnosed it as a vertigo attack which has perhaps happened due to stress. The pandemic has had a toll on everybody- emotionally, physically and financially."

Nushrratt revealed that she was wheelchaired into the hospital as her blood pressure dropped to 65/55.

The actress told the leading daily, "I was staying in a hotel while shooting this film. The hotel was close to the set. In today's times, I felt that this would be good as it would save the time I would take to reach the set from my house. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and I excused myself from the shoot. I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiralling downward. I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55."

Sharing details about her health, Nushrrat said that she is recuperating at home and has been advised 15 days of complete rest.

The actress said, "By then, Mom and Dad had arrived at the hospital. The next 6-7 days were very bad. I did not get hospitalised; I am taking medicines at home. A full check-up has been done and I am okay. I have taken leave for about 7 days more from today. The doctor has advised 15 days of complete rest."

Speaking about work, Nushrrat has multiple projects in her kitty which includes Chhorii, Ram Setu, Janhit Mein Jari and Hurdang.