Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii Sneak-Peek Will Give You The Chills; Film To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming horror film Chhorii has already caught everyone's attention as it marks her first film as the main protagonist. Now the makers have unveiled the motion poster of this film and it will send shivers down your spine.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress shared this promo on her Instagram page and wrote, "The new face of horror is coming to haunt us! 😨 #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November only on @primevideoin."

Speaking about her fear of leading a film for the first, Nushrratt had earlier shared, "I haven't ever done a role where I'm responsible for every emotion in the film. I have to scare the viewers, make them emotional and laugh too. The film revolves around this one person stuck in a situation. But I am excited to be the makers' first choice."

Helmed by Vishal Furia, Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Chhorii is a remake of Pooja Sawant's hit Marathi horror flick Lapachhapi which was already directed by Furia. The film revolves around a couple moves into a new house, unaware that it is haunted by evil spirits. However, as these spirits begin to pose a threat to her baby, the mother takes on the responsibility of the child's safety. Lapachhapi had received positive reviews from the critics.

Coming back to Chhorii, the film also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November, however the makers haven't yet announced the exact date of its release.