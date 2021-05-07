    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nushrratt Bharuccha's Heartfelt Note On COVID-19 Crisis: Deeply Saddened With Everything Around Us

      By
      |

      The country is facing one of its worst health crisis in the form of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has affected all walks of life. Amid this, actress Nushrrat Bharuccha recently took to social media to pen an emotional note in which she wrote about how she is deeply saddened and finds herself at loss of words during these trying times.

      The actress began her note by saying, "Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to covid 19...Families broken...Lives destroyed... So deeply saddened with everything around us. I find myself at a loss of words...I just feel this heaviness running right now to the pit of my gut."

      nushrratt-bharrucha

      She continued, "We say stay home/stay safe. But my home is not just these 4 walls, my home is my country and the people of my country aren't safe.. I don't think any of us can fathom the depth of the repercussions which are yet to follow.I truly don't know what would we will be in, in the future..if this is the one we are in right now."

      ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Was Hurt By The Criticism She Got For Pyaar Ka Punchnama Films; 'People Hated Me'

      Before the government imposed lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra, Nushrratt was shooting for her upcoming film Ram Setu which also stars Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. A few days after the film hit the shooting floors, her co-star Akshay tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for the same.

      After Akshay's COVID-19 diagnosis, Jacqueline and Nushrratt isolated themselves as a precautionary measure and underwent COVID-19 tests. Their reports came negative. Since then, Nushrratt is homebound.

      ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao And Nushrratt Bharuccha Turn DDLJ's Raj And Simran In Mustard Fields; Watch Video

      Besides Ram Setu, Nushrratt has some exciting projects lined up which includes Hurdang, Chhorii and Janhit Mein Jaari.

      Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 10:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 7, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X