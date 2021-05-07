Nushrratt Bharuccha's Heartfelt Note On COVID-19 Crisis: Deeply Saddened With Everything Around Us

The country is facing one of its worst health crisis in the form of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has affected all walks of life. Amid this, actress Nushrrat Bharuccha recently took to social media to pen an emotional note in which she wrote about how she is deeply saddened and finds herself at loss of words during these trying times.

The actress began her note by saying, "Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to covid 19...Families broken...Lives destroyed... So deeply saddened with everything around us. I find myself at a loss of words...I just feel this heaviness running right now to the pit of my gut."

She continued, "We say stay home/stay safe. But my home is not just these 4 walls, my home is my country and the people of my country aren't safe.. I don't think any of us can fathom the depth of the repercussions which are yet to follow.I truly don't know what would we will be in, in the future..if this is the one we are in right now."

Before the government imposed lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra, Nushrratt was shooting for her upcoming film Ram Setu which also stars Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. A few days after the film hit the shooting floors, her co-star Akshay tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for the same.

After Akshay's COVID-19 diagnosis, Jacqueline and Nushrratt isolated themselves as a precautionary measure and underwent COVID-19 tests. Their reports came negative. Since then, Nushrratt is homebound.

Besides Ram Setu, Nushrratt has some exciting projects lined up which includes Hurdang, Chhorii and Janhit Mein Jaari.