Chhorii: Nushrratt Bharuccha Wore Pregnant Bodysuit For 25 Days Before The Shoot; 'It Was A Part Of Me'

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about her preparation for her character in her upcoming film Chhorii and revealed that she wore pregnant bodysuit for almost a month to feel what a woman bearing child actually goes through.

Recently, Nushrratt shared a poster of Chhorii, wherein she is seen sporting a baby bump while standing in a secluded village.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Nushrratt said, "As I'm not actually going to become pregnant for now in reality, I had them make that bodysuit for me to feel what a woman bearing child actually goes through. I was wearing it 20-25 days before the film's shoot started and literally did all of my chores including eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom, roaming around and everything else to understand the restrictions that it comes with."

She further added that she put herself into the bodysuit to be able to self-learn everything that's related to pregnancy, and then bring them on set with a more realistic facet that the masses can connect to.

"Though, it wasn't a prop for me but a part of me, I became so used to it that when the shooting began, I felt more comfortable while resting in between the rehearsals in the bodysuit," added Bharuccha.

Nushrratt went on to assert since audience moved to a very realistic cinema, she does not need to spoon-feed things to the audience hence, her performance needs to be so subtle and subliminal.

"It's been a little tough to adjust with the bodysuit while sleeping or going to the bathroom or while doing mid-squats, but above all, every woman has a different pregnancy and sometimes it's difficult to carry it along with you," concluded the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress.