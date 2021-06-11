Nusrat Jahan's Estranged Husband Nikhil Jain Rubbishes Her Allegations, Calls Them 'Baseless And Derogatory'

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan recently declared her two-year-old marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain to be not legal and void. She added that they had separated some time back and had also put some serious allegations on him. According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Nusrat stated that Nikhil had allegedly withdrawn money from her account even after their separation. She had further added that her family jewellery that was gifted to her by her parents and relatives are also in Nikhil's family's possession. Now, Nikhil has broken his silence in the form of a brief statement wherein he has rubbished all the allegations by his estranged wife.

In his statement, Nikhil stated that "After marriage, to get her released from the heavy interest burden for a home loan, I had the same liquidated by transferring money from my family accounts to her account. Any money transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan. The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth. One need not find or create a proof, the proof is always there, my bank statements and credit card statements are proof enough. My family has only given with both arms to her in the capacity of a daughter, not knowing, we would see this day." Take a look at his statement.

Not only this, but the businessman also revealed that Nusrat had left their home in November last year. He said, "On Nov 2020, she left my flat with bag and baggage along with her personal values, papers and documents and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter we never stayed together after being husband-and-wife. The rest of her personal belongings along with the documents (IT returns etc) were also sent to her shortly after her shifting."

Actress-Politician Nusrat Jahan Says Her Marriage To Nikhil Jain Is Not Legal

Nusrat Jahan & Nikhil Jain Enjoy A Honeymoon By The Sea! VIEW PIC!

Nikhil Jain has filed a civil lawsuit against Nusrat Jahan at the Alipore Judges' Court in Kolkata for the annulment of their marriage. The now-estranged couple had tied the knot in Turkey in the year 2019 that was followed by a reception in Kolkata. However, Jain mentioned in his statement that within two years of their marriage, Nusrat's attitude towards him changed despite him being loyal to her.