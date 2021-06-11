Nyay: The Justice Trailer Out!

The trailer of Nyay: The Justice has been released on YouTube and it has created a stir on social media. The film which is inspired by the real-life story of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, stars Zuber K Khan, Shreya Shukla, Shakti Kapoor, Aman Verma, Govardhan Asrani, etc., in key roles. Helmed by Dilip Gulati, the film revolves around the sudden death of the actor, which not only raised many eyeballs, but also instigated CBI to look into the case.

It seems the makers of the film have purposely disabled the comments sections so that the trailer doesn't receive flak. However, many netizens shared their opinions on Twitter and bashed the trailer and called it 'distasteful'. Many netizens went on to tweet that the trailer is a mockery of Sushant's life and it came as a shock to them that many known faces of the industry agreed to appear in the film.

On a related note, Sushant's family was against any movie and other projects using the actor's name or likeness in the form of a biopic or story. However, Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh's plea seeking a stay on Nyay: The Justice was rejected by the High Court.