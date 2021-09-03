Oh My God 2: Pankaj Tripathi Begins Shooting, Says 'This Film Feels Special Already'

Pankaj Tripathi has begun shooting for Oh My God 2, which is a sequel of the 2013 blockbuster, OMG: Oh My God, alongside Akshay Kumar who will reprise the role of Lord Krishna. The film directed by Amit Raj also stars Yami Gautam.

Pankaj Tripathi recently opened up about the anticipated films and said, "We've just begun shooting, and this film feels special already. The director, Amit Rai, is quite talented. I always try to enjoy the project I am working on."

He went on to share that he is looking forward to the happy environment on the film's set. "After all, it is going to be a part of my life for the next six-eight months. I don't know how some actors sulk and work with each other for months or even years in some cases. Mujhe toh ghutan si hone lagti hai (I feel suffocated in such an environment). I like working in a happy space. And on the sets of Oh My God 2, everything is calm and comfortable," he was quoted by Free Press Journal.

According to reports, Akshay is expected to join the filming schedule in October 2021. Talking about the collaboration, Tripathi said, "He is such a professional actor and, from what I hear, a real team player. I've never worked with him before. I'm looking forward to him joining the shoot."

Notably, the 2013 OMG: Oh My God had stirred up some controversy on release. However, Pankaj hopes the people will be more welcoming of the sequel. He said, One never knows. Jab hoga toh dekha jayega (We'll see when it releases). Even Mimi faced so much heat over the surrogacy issue. But I really enjoyed working with Kriti Sanon. She is an intelligent, well-read, and articulate girl. I look forward to working with her again."

Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in the Netflix release, Mimi alongside Kriti Sanon and Sai Tamhankar. The film received a lot of love from fans, meanwhile, there were mixed reviews from critics.