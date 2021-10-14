Oh My God 2 Producer Clarifies Halt Reports: Filming Was Not Stalled, 3 Patients Are Recovering Well

Earlier this week, reports revealed that the filming for Oh My God 2 had to be halted as seven crew members on the set tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the leading actors Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi and director Amit Rai have tested negative for the virus.

Now the makers have released a statement clarifying the situation. Producer Ashwin Varde has revealed that the reports are false and that three members had tested positive ten days ago and are well on their way to recovery.

"The report that says 7 people were tested COVID positive on our set is wrong. 3 members of the crew were diagnosed COVID positive 10 days back. Immediately, they were quarantined. As of today, they are well on their way to recovery. We are in touch with the BMC officials and keeping them duly posted on the health of these 3 crew members."

Opened about the filming schedule, Ashwin Varde said that the unit has been following COVID-19 safety protocols every day on set, which includes sanitisation of the set and daily checks on every crew member. "We immediately tested the rest of the unit too - consisting of almost 200 people. Everyone else has tested negative," he added.

"I would also like to clarify that none of the film's shooting was stalled due to this unfortunate episode. In fact, we completed our Mumbai schedule and have been on a break before we head to Ujjain to complete the rest of the film," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, the Ujjain scheduled was set to commence on October 13 but will now begin on October 23, so that the three crew members can go through recovery. Their quarantine will end on 17, post which they will be tested for COVID-19 once again. The rest of the crew will also be tested before the Ujjain schedule

"In Ujjain too, we have a special COVID monitoring unit on set that will ensure all guidelines and protocols are being followed. We thank everyone for their concern regarding this matter. We hope and pray for everyone's good health," Ashwin said.

Notably, Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the hit 2012 release OMG starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Akshay Kumar is all set to reprise the role of Lord Krishna in the sequel as well. The makers are yet to confirm a release date for the film.