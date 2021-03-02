Om Raut Says He Isn't An Accidental Filmmaker; Reveals He Had Attended The Premiere Of Jurassic Park

Filmmaker Om Raut is prepping hard for his much-ambitious project Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The mythological film is based on Ramayana, which stars Prabhas as Lord Rama and Saif as demon Ravana. The lead actress, who is supposed to step into the shoes of Goddess Sita, has not been decided yet.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Raut shared his story about turning into a filmmaker, and said that he is not an accidental filmmaker.

"I was not an ad filmmaker. I used to work for MTV in the US, in New York. Advertising was a part of the job. Once a story-teller, always a story-teller. In every form of story-telling, you are only trying to paint a picture the way it is in your mind. I feel a film like Tanhaji needed that canvas and scale, and so does Adipurush," said Raut.

Raut further added that he was sure from the beginning that he wants to make films.

"I have been to a film school and formally trained in filmmaking. Even during the time when I worked at the music network, the conversation was always about cinema. I am not an accidental filmmaker. I decided to become one when I was in class 4. I had attended the premiere of Jurassic Park when I was in class 10," shared Raut while speaking to the daily.

Raut further shared that filmmaking did not happen to him by chance, as he did a Masters Course in films and is an engineer. Raut asserted that he has planned and carved his journey as he had dreamt of making films since the time he was a child.

"I am lucky to have lived my dream," concluded Raut.

