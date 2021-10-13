OMG: Oh My God 2 Shoot Halted After 7 Crew Members Test COVID-19 Positive

Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam recently began shooting for the OMG: Oh My God 2. The film is a sequel of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer OMG. Akshay Kumar will be reprising his role as Lord Krishna, the sequel is directed by Amit Raj.

According to a Mid-Day report, the filming in Mumbai suburbs has hit a roadblock after seven members of its crew have tested positive for COVID-19. Producer Ashwin Varde has reportedly put the shooting on hold for the next two weeks.

The report revealed that last week, a unit member had tested positive. The crew member decided to home quarantine, as others got tested. While everyone tested negative and shooting resumed, two days later three members tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Meanwhile, the leading cast, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam who have been shooting for the schedule and the director Amit Rai have tested negative for the virus.

Last month, during an interview, Pankaj Tripathi had opened up about joining the franchise and said, "We've just begun shooting, and this film feels special already. The director, Amit Rai, is quite talented. I always try to enjoy the project I am working on. After all, it is going to be a part of my life for the next six-eight months."

He added, "I don't know how some actors sulk and work with each other for months or even years in some cases. Mujhe toh ghutan si hone lagti hai (I feel suffocated in such an environment). I like working in a happy space. And on the sets of Oh My God 2, everything is calm and comfortable."

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the Netflix release, Mimi alongside Kriti Sanon and Sai Tamhankar. The film received a lot of love from fans, meanwhile, there were mixed reviews from critics.