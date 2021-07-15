On Its 10th Anniversary, Team Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Reunites For Table Read Of The Most Iconic Scenes

The 2011 film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that was presented by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment completes 10 years, today. Celebrating this trailblazer of a film in the most fun way possible, the audiences are going to have a trip down memory lane with the cast and makers of the film.

A table read, hosted by Vir Das with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani take a fun run-through of some of the most iconic scenes from the script of this memorable film.

Taking a Bachelor's trip, with an itinerary planned to overcome fears together turns out to be a life-changing trip for three friends. One of the most iconic trips that is longed for by every group of friends. A story that is carefully weaved by maestro ladies Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti has lived on its own legacy.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has received unprecedented love over all these years from the audiences, the film had also received acclaim from the critics on its release. The entire team got together to celebrate the decade anniversary of the film and to relive some of the cherished, best moments, virtually.

Zoya and Reema’s vision put together into a road trip film with friends in Spain, gave the audiences a unique, one of kind and the best adventure film possible which continues to resonate with people, a film that doesn’t age at all.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has clearly stood the test of time much like many other films that are presented by Excel Entertainment. The Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar backed production house has films like Toofaan, K.G.F Chapter 2, Phone Bhoot and Yudhra on it's slate next.