On Sridevi's 3rd Death Anniversary, Gauri Shinde Recalls Falling In Love With Her In The First Meeting Itself!

February 24 will always be an unfortunate day for the Hindi film industry, as three years ago, we lost one of the brightest stars- Sridevi. Today, it's been three years since Sridevi left for her heavenly abode, and many of her fans still miss her everyday and watch her films to keep her alive in their memories.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, filmmaker Gauri Shinde who directed English Vinglish, reminisced about her first meeting with the Queen of expressions and revealed how Sridevi's simplicity won her heart.

Speaking to TOI, Shinde said that she will never forget her first meeting with Sridevi, because it was more like a blind date for both of them, as they were meeting each other for the first time.

"She didn't know much about me, other than that I was Balki's wife. I call it a blind date because we really fell in love with each other. Sometimes you meet certain people, and you feel an instant click. It was that. As if our souls were just meant to meet, and to do something together, however dramatic it may sound. I absolutely love her; I don't say this because she is a star and I am in awe, but because I really liked her soul," added the Dear Zindagi director.

Shinde further asserted that after building a rapport over a cup of tea, she narrated the script of English Vinglish to Sridevi. She said that as a writer, when she narrates a script, she is attuned to the reactions too, and immediately know when someone actually connects to her story.

Revealing how Sridevi reacted to her script, Gauri said, "From her eyes, gestures, and smile, I could see that she got it. There was a different sort of connection between us and we both felt it. And at the end of my narration, she said, "Gauri, I really love it. I don't know about you, but I want to do it. It's a 'yes' from me". The moment she said that I was so thrilled!"

In the same interview, Shinde also said with a heavy heart that it's difficult to talk about Sridevi in past tense.

