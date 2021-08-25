1 Year Of Josh: Hurry Up And Participate In #EkNumberChallenge; Contest Ends On August 26!

Josh, India's own short video maker app has brought a huge revolution in content creation with its distinctive approach. A perfect amalgamation of top creators in the video-making space and budding talents, the app has become the undisputed No.1 within a short span of time. Josh is the hotshot place for users when it comes to watching the latest videos of popular creators to recording and uploading their own content. It allows them to take part in fun challenges and become a star. The funky effects and filters make the app even more appealing.

Besides providing users with their daily dose of entertainment and a stage to showcase their talent, Josh has also lent a helping hand to the nation at the time of crisis with its social initiatives like the #BlueWarrior campaign. The app has teamed up with some of the biggest brands and celebrities to create path-breaking, engaging content. From dance, music, fashion to comedy, Josh is the only short video platform to offer so many genres across multiple languages.

Josh clocks a year in August 2021. To celebrate this milestone, the app has announced a special challenge titled 'Ek Number', which went live on August 20. As a part of this challenge, some of the top influencers of India on Josh have formed Tribes across eight languages in India in five genres of dance, food, fashion, comedy and fitness.

Two of India's most famous celebrities, Sonu Sood and Mouni Roy are spearheading the #EkNumber challenge. Sonu has become a force to reckon with in the last few years with his work spanning across various film industries and his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mouni on the other hand, is a household name on television and has also made her debut in Bollywood, with some more big-ticket upcoming projects in her kitty.

Some of Bharat's top influencers on Josh have been going live every day since August 20 on the Josh Instagram handle. Their names and category are as follows:

Fitness: Adnaan, Shadan, Faiz, Faisu, Bijlee Murali

Comedy: Oye It's Prank, Sameeksha, Vishal Parekh, Sukaina Sultan, Hasnain

Dance: Eshaan, Sana Sultan Khan, Prince Gupta, Mohak Manghani, Deepak Tulsyan

Food: Madhura, Fazal, Mint Recipe, Divin, Karunya

Fashion: Shadan, Vishal Pandey, Krish Gavali, Bhavin, Vaishnavi Naik

Besides Sonu Sood and Mouni Roy, other celebrities like KPY Bala, Kings United Suresh and Ruhi Singh are also associated with the 'Ek Number' Challenge.

Hashtags:

To participate in the 'Ek Number' Challenge, Josh users have to post videos related to the above mentioned categories on the app and Instagram reels using the following hashtags: #EkNumber, #EkNumberFitnessStar, #EkNumberComedyStar, #EkNumberDanceStar #EkNumberFoodStar and #EkNumberFashionStar.

Watch Sonu Sood and Faisu talk about the Josh #EkNumber Challenge!

So far, this challenge has received a thunderous response from users, as everyone is channeling their inner creativity to become the 'Ek Number' star! The use of Josh IG Filters in these videos has added more to the fun. In three days, the 'Ek Number' Challenge has received more than 54.9K videos, 99.5M hearts and a whopping 1.2B views and counting!

Watch Mouni Roy and Josh's top influencers talk about the #EkNumber Challenge!

'Ek Number' Challenge is giving Josh users a chance to win big and become the next Ek Number content creator. With a cash prize of up to Rs. 50,000 each and a golden opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the top stars of India and role models and a chance to be mentored by them, Josh is making its first anniversary extra special for its users.

Josh has also released the 'Ek Number Josh Anniversary' video, a special anniversary rendition of Josh Mein Aaja, composed by the renowned musical talents Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes as a musical treat for everyone.

So, what are you waiting for, folks? Participate in the 'Ek Number Challenge' right away and be a part of Josh's first anniversary celebration, as the contest closes tomorrow, August 26!