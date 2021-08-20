One Year Of Josh: Win Up To Rs 50K In The #EkNumber Challenge And Meet Top Celebs; Participate Now!

Josh, India's largest short video maker app has become a huge hit on social media within a short period with its perfect blend of upcoming talent and established influencers in the content community. Be it encouraging content creators to channel their inner creativity, coming up with unique initiatives like #BlueWarrior to lend a helping hand to the country at the time of crisis or teaming up with some of the biggest brands and celebrities, Josh has always stood out from the crowd with its novel approach, thus making it the undisputed No.1 short video app in India.

Josh completes a year in August 2021. To celebrate this achievement, the app has announced a special challenge titled 'Ek Number', which goes live today (August 20, 2021). Josh has roped in two of India's most popular movie stars, actors Sonu Sood and Mouni Roy to add some starry glitter to this fun-filled contest.

The duo is spearheading 'Ek Number' Challenge across five genres- dance, food, fashion, comedy and fitness with some top influencers of Josh coming together to form tribes across eight languages of India. The tribe will be posting one challenge video each for their respective categories.

Also, Bharat's top influencers on Josh will go live every day from August 20-26 on the Josh Instagram handle. Their names and category are as follows:

Fitness- Adnaan, Shadan, Faiz, Faisu, Bijlee Murali

Comedy- Oye It's Prank, Sameeksha, Vishal Parekh, Sukaina Sultan, Hasnain

Dance- Eshaan,Sana Sultan Khan, Prince Gupta, Mohak Manghani, Deepak Tulsyan

Food- Madhura, Fazal, Mint Recipe, Divin, Karunya

Fashion- Shadan, Vishal Pandey, Krish Gavali, Bhavin, Vaishnavi Naik

Renowned celebrities like KPY Bala, Kings United-Suresh, Ranveer Brar and Ruhi Singh will also be associated with 'Ek Number' Challenge and will help in shortlisting the best 120 upcoming talents who will survive this 10-day streak with their innovative ideas.

Sonu Sood, Mouni Roy And Bharat's Top Influencers Launch #EkNumber Challenge On Josh App's First Anniversary

How To Participate In 'Ek Number' Challenge

Josh users will have to post videos related to the above mentioned categories on the app and Instagram reels using the following 6 hashtags:

#EkNumber

#EkNumberFitnessStar

#EkNumberComedyStar

EkNumberDanceStar

#EkNumberFoodStar

#EkNumberFashionStar .

Make sure to use the Josh IG Filter to make things more exciting for your post in the challenge!

Upload your #EkNumber Challenge videos here!

Your Chance To Win Big!

The winners will get a chance to enroll into the Josh All Stars and be the next Ek Number content creator. Well, there's more to it! The winners will get a cash prize of up to Rs.50,000 each. They will also stand a golden opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the top celebrities and role models and be mentored by them!

Josh also added a musical touch to its first year anniversary celebrations. The app has come up with the 'Ek Number Josh Anniversary' music video, a rap rendition of the song 'Josh Mein Aaja', which has been composed by popular musical talents Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes. Listen to the Ek Number Josh Anniversary Mix here!

Participate in the 'Ek Number Challenge' right away! Click here to do so.