Oththa Seruppu Size 7 Remake: Parthiban Wants To See Amitabh's Reaction To Abhishek Bachchan's Film

Abhishek Bachchan recently wrapped up the shooting of the Hindi remake of R Parthiban's Oththa Seruppu Size 7. The actor had been quietly shooting for this project in Chennai since mid-August. Abhishek essays the role of a primary suspect in a murder case.

Recently while speaking with Mid-day, the film's director Parthiban said that he is quite eager to see Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to this Abhishek-starrer, adding that he is a great fan of Big B's work.

"I worked as an associate director to K Bhagyaraj on Aakhree Raasta [1986], and have been a great fan of Amitabhji. I want to see his reaction to OSS7," the tabloid quoted Parthiban as saying.

A trade source shared with Mid-day that Senior Bachchan had seen some rushes of the thriller when his actor-son had flown down to Mumbai, in late August, for a surgery when he had injured himself on the sets of the film.

"After the shoot was wrapped up over the weekend, Amitabh and the director got together on a video call. The veteran actor congratulated Parthiban for his vision, and the experimental treatment of the film," the source spilled the beans.

The source further told the tabloid that this edgy film is a departure from Abhishek Bachchan's previous films and that the actor has worked hard on this role, shedding his star image to embrace the part."

Speaking about Oththa Seruppu Size 7, the film revolves around an emotionally unstable murder suspect who explains the modus operandi behind the crimes he had committed to a few cops which helps in unfolding some intriguing revelations.

Besides this film, Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects are Dasvi and Bob Biswas.