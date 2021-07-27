P*rn Films Case: Gehana Vasisth Says Both Men & Women Are Involved & Those Names Will Be Shared With Police

Actress Gehana Vasisth who was reportedly summoned by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with a pornography case, failed to appear for questioning on Sunday (July 25, 2021). Later while speaking with a leading tabloid, the Gandi Baat actress shed light on why she couldn't make it for the probe.

Gehana told ETimes, "I received the message only late last night but no official summons has been sent to me. As you know I am out of Mumbai and it is not possible to book a ticket immediately and due to COVID 19 protocols an RTPCR test is compulsory, too. My bank accounts have been frozen so I need to make arrangements before I travel back to Mumbai in the couple of days. I will definitely meet the Crime Branch officials and I am looking forward to answering all their questions."

She further claimed that she has a lot of information about the p*rn industry and will be sharing the names of those involved with the cops. Gehna said that the girls who are playing victim card today are worried that once their name comes out, they might be turned into the accused in the case.

"When I meet the Crime Branch officials I will give them names of the girls and the people involved in the p*rn industry. Both men and women are involved in the industry and those names will be shared with the police. Those girls who are playing the victim card today are worried that once their names come out they are bound to turn into the accused in the case. And there are others, who are making allegations, but are involved in making porn content, which is available on the internet," the publication quoted Gehana as saying.

She further revealed that she will be lodging an official complaint against all those involved in the p*rn industry.

ETimes quoted her as saying, "I have all the names and am going to file an official complaint against all those involved in the porn industry. Why should one person be targeted and both Raj Kundra and I are still accused in the case and not convicted."

The actress claimed that the content generation process for the Hotshots app several directors and producers and added, " There were several more people who were making erotic content and they should also be summoned in the case."

In June this year, Gehana was granted bail by the Sessions Court after she was arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading p*rn videos on a website.