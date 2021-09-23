P*rn Films Case: Gehana Vasisth Granted Interim Bail By SC; Actress Says 'I Have Never Misguided Anyone'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 22) granted Gehana Vasisth protection from arrest in connection with a pornography case in which Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra is also one of the accused. The actress will be appearing before the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch today (September 23).

Gehana took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Hon. Supreme Court of India has allowed my Interim Application of Bail with a condition to attend Investing Authority when required so I am appearing before the Investigation Agency i.e. Property Cell, Byculla tomorrow 23rd September, 2021 at 11AM for my statement."

Post getting interim bail, Gehana told a leading that she has always spoken the truth and has never misguided anyone or committed any fraud.

ETimes quoted as saying, "I have been saying right from the beginning that joh sachcha hai wahi jeetega and I am happy that I have got an interim bail from the Supreme Court. I feel I was always in the right and what I did was right, that is why good things are happening to me."

She added, "Please believe me, I have never misguided anyone, nor have I cheated or committed any fraud. I have never usurped anyone's money. Mujhe fasaya gaya hai (I've been framed) and I know in the end, the truth will prevail."

For the unversed, Gehana was accused of luring women with money to act in obscene film videos. In the FIR filed against her, the complaint had alleged that she was coerced to act in a pornographic video which were uploaded on a mobile application. Following this, the Gandi Baat actress was arrested in February and granted bail in June.