P*rn Films Case: Gehana Vasisth's Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected By Mumbai Sessions Court

A Mumbai sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of actress Gehana Vasisth in connection with a pornography-related case. The Gandii Baat actress had applied for bail in connection to an FIR registered against her at the Malvani police station, which has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

ANI tweeted, "Pornography case | A Mumbai sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Gehna Vasisth, in connection with the FIR registered against her in Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch."

Pornography case | A Mumbai sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Gehna Vasisth, in connection with the FIR registered against her in Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Gehana was arrested by the Mumbai Police earlier this year for allegedly shooting and publishing adult content on mobile apps. She is currently out on bail. In July, an FIR was registered against three-four producers of Raj Kundra's company. The actress was also named as one of the accused in this case.

The complaint was registered by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch after an actress approached the cops and alleged that she was forced to shoot for a pornographic film for the HotShots app. However, Gehana had denied the allegations. She had said that nobody was making porn films and that they were producing normal erotica videos.

Earlier, after Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography case, Gehana had issued a statement that read, "The law will take its course. We have full faith in Mumbai police, but they should not mix up p*rn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others."

The statement further read, "We don't want to comment any more, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous."