Padmini Kolhapure Remembers Late Rajiv Kapoor; Says 'He Had All The Qualities Of Raj Kapoor-The Filmmaker'

Rajiv Kapoor's untimely demise has come as a huge blow to his near and dear ones. The actor-director breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on February 8, 2021. He was the younger brother of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor.

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure who shares a close bond with the Kapoors, reacted to the news of Rajiv's death while speaking with a tabloid.

Speaking about how her co-star Rajiv's demise is a personal loss for her, the Prem Rog actress told ETimes, "First Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and now Chimpu (Rajiv Kapoor)... this is shocking for me. I am someone who has literally grown up in the Kapoor household and this is another personal loss for me. I have done two films with Chimpu--Preeti, which released, and Aag Ka Dariya, which did not see the light of the day. The demise of both the brothers has impacted us in a huge way." Rishi Kapoor passed away in April last year after a long battle with leukemia.

Unlike others in the family, Rajiv's stint with films was not a successful one, but Padmini told the tabloid that he was okay in his space.

Speaking about how the late actor could have made a good filmmaker, Padmini told the leading tabloid, "Actually, he could have made a good filmmaker. He had everything that his father (Raj Kapoor) had. He has gone too soon."

Further, the actress got emotional and recalled how Rajiv played Rishi Kapoor's duplicate in a song for a film which starred Padmini and was helmed by late Raj Kapoor.

"He (Rajiv) always had a passion for acting and filmmaking. He knew music so well like his father! To sum it up, he had all the qualities of Raj Kapoor - the filmmaker. He grew up with him, learnt from him, and even directed Prem Granth with Madhuri Dixit and Rishi," Padmini was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Earlier, Prem Granth actress Madhuri Dixit had also condoled Rajiv's demise with a heartfelt tweet that read, " I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP."

